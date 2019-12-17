Second-generation Range Rover Evoque to be launched in February: Report
Auto
Jaguar Land Rover, the British luxury car brand owned by India's Tata Group, is gearing up to launch the second-generation Range Rover Evoque SUV in India sometime in February next year, according to a report.
The upcoming model, which made its global debut last year, comes loaded with several luxurious as well as hi-tech features and mild-hybrid powertrain options.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the car
The second-generation Range Rover Evoque looks quite similar to its cousin, the Range Rover Velar. The car offers a stylish look featuring a slightly sloping roof design, a chrome-finished grille, and a muscular-looking front bonnet.
The car houses Matrix LED headlamps with DRLs and LED taillights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and flush door handles.
Furthermore, it also gets a roof-mounted shark-fin antenna and a rear spoiler.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The second-generation Range Rover Evoque comes with a four-seater cabin with power-adjustable ventilated seats wrapped in leather, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The car also houses a fully-digital instrument cluster and a dual-touchscreen infotainment panel.
Besides that, it offers standard safety features including driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree camera with parking sensors.
Engine
Power and performance
The India-specific Range Rover Evoque is likely to come with 2.0-liter diesel and petrol engines, paired with mild-hybrid technology and a 9-speed automatic gearbox.
The diesel unit produces 178bhp of power, while the petrol mill is capable of producing 246bhp.
Moreover, the car gets Terrain Response 2 technology for improved handling during tricky off-road situations.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
There is no official or unofficial word regarding the India pricing of the second-generation Range Rover Evoque yet. However, considering the updates, we expect the new model to come at a slightly premium price over the current variant, which starts at Rs. 52 lakh.