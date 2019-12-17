Here's how the Hyundai Aura will look like
Auto
South Korean automaker Hyundai is all set to unveil its sub-4m compact sedan, the Aura, in India on December 19.
Now, just a couple of days ahead of its debut, the company has released design renders of the upcoming car, giving us a fair idea of how it will look like.
Notably, the new model will be available in three BS6-compliant engine options.
Exteriors
Hyundai Aura: At a glance
Going by the renders, the Hyundai Aura will come with sharp styling cues featuring a Grand i10 NIOS-like front-fascia, a cascading grille, triangular shaped fog lamp housings, and sporty-looking alloy wheels.
It will also get angular-looking front as well as rear bumpers, a muscular side profile, LED wraparound taillights, and a number plate mounted on the rear bumper.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Not much is known about the interiors of the Hyundai Aura as of now. However, several reports suggest that it will get a similar five-seater cabin as the Grand i10 NIOS.
The car is likely to feature leather upholstery, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
Moreover, it is expected to get all standard safety features available on its hatchback sibling.
Engine
Power and performance
Recently, Hyundai revealed that the Aura will be offered in three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.0-liter petrol, a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol, and a 1.2-liter diesel.
The power figures of the aforementioned units are not known as of now but the company has confirmed that these motors will be available with a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
There is no word on the pricing of the Hyundai Aura as of now. But, several reports suggest that the car will be positioned above Hyundai Xcent, which falls under Rs. 5.81-8.75 lakh price bracket.