Ducati to launch Streetfighter V2 superbike in mid-2020, confirms CEO
Auto
Ducati is working to launch a new sports bike, the Streetfighter V2, by mid-2020.
Speaking to MCN, Claudio Domenicali, Ducati's CEO, has revealed that the company is working on a smaller-displacement motorcycle that would be based on Streetfighter V4.
Reportedly, the motorcycle will share its engine and underpinnings with the Panigale V2, the smaller-capacity motorcycle which debuted at the 2019 EICMA show.
Design
How will it look like?
The Ducati Streetfighter V2 will look largely similar to its elder sibling, the Streetfighter V4. The motorcycle is likely to come with an aggressive naked-styled look featuring an angular-looking headlamp cluster, sharp fuel tank extensions, and handlebar-mounted rear-view mirrors.
Apart from that, the motorcycle is expected to house blacked-out alloy wheels, a fully-digital instrument panel, and an all-LED setup for lighting.
Internals
Power and performance
The Ducati Streetfighter V2 will reportedly share its mechanical specifications with its fully-faired cousin, the Panigale V2.
The motorcycle will draw power from a Euro 5/BS6-compliant 955cc liquid-cooled Superquadro engine which is capable of producing 155PS of power at 10,750rpm and 104Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm.
For transmission, the engine should come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Safety
Ducati Streetfighter V2: On the road
Just like Panigale V2, the Streetfighter V2 is likely to come equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the ends, along with cornering ABS.
It is also expected to offer electronic riding aids such as six-axis IMU, Ducati Traction Control, and wheelie control.
Moreover, the bike could house Showa's telescopic forks up front and Sachs' mono-shock unit on the rear.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
At present, there is no information regarding the pricing of Streetfighter V2.
However, considering the £5,000 price difference between the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4, we expect the Streetfighter V2 to come with a more affordable price tag than the Panigale V2.
Going by the reports, the motorcycle is likely to be priced somewhere around GBP 12,000 (approximately Rs. 11.24 lakh).