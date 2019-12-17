2019 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV gets Rs. 5 lakh price cut
Auto
In an attempt to ramp up sales, Japanese automaker Mitsubishi has announced a massive Rs. 5 lakh price cut on the 2019 model of its flagship SUV, the Outlander.
The car, which is now available at Rs. 26.93 lakh, has also received a new 7-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and MirrorLink connectivity features. However, it misses out on Apple CarPlay.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander: At a glance
The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander comes with a bulky stance featuring a chrome-finished grille, a sporty-looking front bonnet with sculpted lines, and chrome garnishing around the windows as well as side skirts.
The car also houses 16-inch alloy wheels, indicator-mounted electronically adjustable ORVMs, roof rails, skid plates, and an all-LED setup for lighting.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Outlander offers a spacious seven-seater cabin with leather upholstery, electric sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The car also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and MirrorLink connectivity features.
Further, it offers seven airbags, ABS with EBD, and driver-centric features such as Active Stability Control (ASC), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Brake Assist.
Engine
Power and performance
The Mitsubishi Outlander draws power from a 2.4-liter MIVEC petrol engine which comes mated to a 6-speed CVT system. The transmission unit sends power to all the wheels via a multi-select four-wheel-drive system.
The engine is capable of producing 165bhp of maximum power and 222Nm of peak torque that allows the heavy-duty SUV to accelerate from 0-100kmph in 11.1 seconds.
Information
And, what about pricing?
With the latest price revision, the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander now costs Rs. 26.93 lakh in India. At this price point, the car goes up against rivals such as Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, Toyota Fortuner, and Skoda Kodiaq.