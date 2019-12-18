2020 TVS Apache RR 310 to get dual-tone paint job
TVS Motor Company is working to launch the 2020 edition of its sports tourer, the Apache RR 310, by January 2020.
The upcoming motorcycle has been spotted testing, revealing its key highlights including an updated instrument cluster and a dual-tone color scheme.
Besides that, the 2020 model is also likely to come with a BS6-compliant engine.
Here's our roundup.
Design
2020 TVS Apache RR 310: At a glance
Going by the spy shots, the 2020 Apache RR 310 will look largely similar to the outgoing model. It will feature a semi-faired sporty look with a muscular fuel tank, a tall windshield, beefy-looking side fairings, and stepped-up seats.
Meanwhile, as a major update, it will get dual-tone paint job and a new colored TFT instrument panel with Bluetooth connectivity.
Internals
Power and performance
The 2020 Apache RR 310 will reportedly be powered by the same 313cc engine present on the outgoing model. However, it will be upgraded to meet the upcoming BS6 norms.
In its present state of tune, this unit is capable of producing 34PS of maximum power at 9,700rpm and 27.3Nm of peak torque at 7,700rpm.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
Just like the outgoing model, the upcoming Apache RR 310 is likely to come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking.
To handle suspension duties, the motorcycle is expected to house conventional telescopic forks up front and a monoshock absorber on the rear.
How much?
Finally, what about pricing and availability?
TVS will reportedly launch the 2020 Apache RR 310 in India by January 2020.
There is no official information regarding its pricing as of now. However, several reports suggest that it is likely to come at a premium of Rs. 15,000-20,000 over the outgoing model which currently costs Rs. 2.5 lakh.
Once launched, it will lock horns with KTM RC 390 and Bajaj Dominar.