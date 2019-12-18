2020 Porsche Macan GTS breaks cover: Details here
Auto
German automaker Porsche has taken the wraps off the new GTS variant of its popular five-seater SUV, the Macan.
The new model is positioned above the standard and S variants and sits below the Turbo model.
Notably, it is powered by a V6 petrol engine and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 4.7 seconds.
Here's all about it.
Exteriors
A look at the 2020 Porsche Macan GTS
The 2020 Macan GTS offers a compact yet stylish look featuring a similar design as the other Macan variants. It comes with a sporty-looking front bonnet with company's emblem, blacked-out grille, and a roof-mounted spoiler.
The car gets blacked-out side claddings with GTS badging, quad exhausts, 20-inch alloy wheels, and an LED strip on the boot-lid connecting the taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Porsche Macan GTS sports a five-seater cabin featuring leather upholstery, 8-way adjustable seats with GTS badging, chrome highlights around the dashboard, and wireless charging support.
The car houses Bose's surround-sound system and a touchscreen infotainment unit with connectivity features.
For safety, it gets driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.
Engine
Power and performance
The Porsche Macan GTS is powered by the same 2.9-liter V6 engine that we have seen on the Turbo variant. However, this mill is tuned differently and produces 380bhp of maximum power and 520Nm of peak torque.
The performance-oriented SUV promises a top-speed of 260kmph and can do a 0-100kmph sprint in just 4.7 seconds.
India launch
Will it come to India?
There is no official information regarding the availability of the Porsche Macan GTS in India yet. However, considering that the company sells the other variants of the Macan in India, we expect the GTS model to hit our shores in the near future.
As for the pricing, the car is likely to be priced above the Macan S model, which costs Rs. 69.98 lakh.