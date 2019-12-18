2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird spotted with a new instrument cluster
Auto
Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the 2020 edition of its popular motorcycle, the Thunderbird, in India sometime soon.
In the latest update, the motorcycle has been spotted testing, revealing its key design highlights including a new instrument cluster and a handlebar.
Notably, the upcoming cruiser is expected to come with a BS6-compliant engine.
Here's our roundup.
Design
2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird: At a glance
Going by the spy shots, the 2020 Thunderbird will feature a naked-styled cruiser look- similar to the outgoing model.
However, it will get minor styling tweaks including new seats, handlebar, side panels, as well as restyled rear end design and fuel-tank.
Besides that, it will also house a new digital-analog instrument cluster and a halogen headlamp surrounded by LED DRLs.
Internals
Power and performance
The 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird is likely to come with the same 346cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine present on the outgoing model. However, it will be updated to meet the stricter BS6 norms.
Meanwhile, the company will discontinue the 499cc engine from the 2020 Thunderbird line-up due to low sales numbers.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
On the safety front, the 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency.
The upcoming motorcycle will retain the underpinnings of the outgoing model and will house telescopic forks up front and dual shock absorbers on the rear to handle the suspension duties.
Information
Finally, what is the pocket pinch?
There is no official information regarding the pricing of 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird as of now. However, according to reports, it is likely to carry a premium of Rs. 10,000-15,0000 over the outgoing model, which falls under Rs. 1.56-2.15 lakh price bracket.