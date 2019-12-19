Here's what the Skoda's upcoming compact SUV will offer
Auto
Rivaling Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, Skoda is working to introduce a new compact SUV for the Indian market.
Dubbed as Vision IN, the car will be showcased as a concept model in India on February 5 at the Auto Expo.
Now, the company has revealed a rendered image of the interiors of the car, giving us an idea of what it will offer.
Exteriors
How will it look like?
Going by the reports, the Skoda Vision IN will be built on the India-specific MQB A0 IN platform and is likely to share its design with its cousin, the Kamiq.
However, the India-specific model is likely to get more chrome elements to accentuate the premium-ness.
Besides that, the car will have a wheelbase of 2,651mm and an all-LED lighting setup.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Going by the rendered images, the Skoda Vision IN will offer a five-seater cabin with body-colored highlights on the dashboard, door panels, and center console.
The car will also house a Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and free-standing touchscreen infotainment unit.
Besides that, it will offer a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, and ambient lighting etc.
Engine
Power and performance
The Skoda Vision IN SUV will be offered in 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter petrol engine options. The car will not get a diesel unit. However, reports suggest that it could come with a factory-fitted CNG kit.
For handling the transmission duties, the car is likely to offer a six-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DSG system.
Pricing
Finally, how much will it cost?
Speaking about the India launch, Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, revealed that the company will launch the production-ready model of the Vision IN SUV between April-June 2021.
As for the pricing, it is likely to cost somewhere around Rs. 10-16 lakh and take on the likes of MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos.