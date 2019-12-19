Tata Nexon fully-electric SUV unveiled, promises a range of 300km
Tata Motors Ltd. has taken the wraps off its much-awaited fully-electric SUV, the Tata Nexon EV, in India today.
The car, which is slated to be launched in early 2020, comes with Tata's Ziptron EV technology and promises a range of 300km on a single charge.
Notably, the bookings for the all-electric SUV will start from tomorrow at a token amount of Rs. 21,000.
Exteriors
A look at the Tata Nexon EV
The Tata Nexon EV looks largely similar to the standard Nexon model. However, it gets several styling tweaks that differentiate it from its fuel-powered sibling.
The car gets a compact look featuring a cascading grille, a trapezoidal air-intake with body-colored accents, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and LED taillights.
Besides that, it also gets a special Electric Teal color option.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Nexon EV offers a five-seater cabin with leatherette upholstery, a sunroof (available on top variant), and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with cruise control.
It also houses a fully-digital instrument cluster, Harman-sourced sound system, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with over 30 connectivity features.
Furthermore, the car gets standard safety features including dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
Engine
Here's a look at the powertrain
The Tata Nexon EV uses company's Ziptron EV technology and packs an electric motor which churns out 129bhp of power and 245Nm of peak torque.
The motor draws power from an IP67-rated 30.2kWh Lithium-ion battery which can be charged in 8-9 hours using a conventional 15A AC charger, while a DC fast charger can quickly refuel it to 80% in an hour.
Information
What about performance and range?
The Nexon EV promises a range of over 300km on a single charge and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 9.9 seconds. Meanwhile, the company is also offering a standard warranty of 8-year/1,60,000km for its battery pack.
Pricing
Finally, how much will it cost?
The bookings for the Tata Nexon EV will commence from tomorrow i.e December 20 at a token amount of Rs. 21,000, while its official launch is likely to happen in early 2020.
As far as the pricing is concerned, the car is expected to cost somewhere around Rs. 15-17 lakh and take on the likes of Hyundai Kona and MG ZS EV.