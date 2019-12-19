Maruti Suzuki Alto gets a new top variant
Auto
Maruti Suzuki has launched a new top variant (VXI+) of its entry-level hatchback, the Alto, in India today.
The model, which is priced at Rs. 3.80 lakh, now gets all mandatory safety features as well as a new 7-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment unit.
Meanwhile, it is Rs. 13,000 costlier than the previous VXI trim.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
A look at the new Alto VXI+
Visually, the Alto VXI+ looks similar to the other variants. It sports a compact design featuring a cascading grille with honeycomb patterns, body-colored B-pillars, and a sporty-looking front bonnet with sculpted lines.
The hatchback also gets blacked-out side claddings, body-colored door handles, and projector headlamps.
Moreover, the car runs on 12-inch wheels and has a wheelbase of 2,360mm.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The Alto VXI+ offers a dual-tone five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, front power windows, and a three-spoke power steering wheel.
It houses a new 7-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment unit with Bluetooth connectivity as well as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, the car gets dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, seat-belt warning for driver and co-passenger, speed alert, and rear parking sensors.
Engine
Power and performance
The Maruti Suzuki Alto VXI+ draws power from a BS6-compliant 796cc petrol engine which comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and sends power to the front wheels via front-wheel drive (FWD) system.
The unit is capable of producing 47.3bhp of maximum power and 69Nm of peak torque. Further, it promises a mileage of 22.05kmpl.
Information
And, what about pricing?
As for the pocket pinch, the Alto VXI+ is priced at Rs. 3.80 lakh in India, which is Rs. 13,000 more than the VXI model. At this price point, the car goes up against rivals such as Renault KWID and Datsun redi-GO.