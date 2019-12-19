Hyundai Aura compact sedan breaks cover: Details here
Auto
After several teasers and spy shots, South Korean automaker Hyundai has finally unveiled its sub-4m sedan, the Aura, in India today.
The new car, which is likely to be launched in February 2020, borrows its design and features from its hatchback sibling, the Grand i10 NIOS.
Notably, it is available with three BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engine options.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Hyundai Aura: At a glance
The Hyundai Aura gets a similar front-fascia as the Grand i10 NIOS. The car sports a large trapezoidal grille with integrated LED DRLs, projector headlamps as well as fog lights, and indicator-mounted ORVMs.
Further, the compact sedan features a sloping roof design with glossy-black garnishing on the C-pillar and a well sculpted boot-lid with a chrome strip as well as wraparound LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Hyundai Aura offers a spacious five-seater cabin with rear AC vents, automatic climate control, wireless charging support, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The car houses a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Furthermore, it gets standard safety features including driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.
Engine
Power and performance
The Aura is offered with three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.0-liter and 1.2-liter petrol as well as a 1.2-liter diesel.
The former two can produce 99bhp and 82bhp of power respectively, while the latter churns out 74bhp. Moreover, the company will also offer a factory-fitted CNG kit with 1.2-liter petrol mill.
The car is available with both 5-speed manual and automatic transmission options.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
Hyundai Aura is likely to be launched in India sometime in February 2020. The company has not revealed the pricing of the car as of now. However, looking at the features, it is likely to cost somewhere around Rs. 6-9 lakh.
Once launched, it will go up against rivals such as Maruti Suzuki DZire and Honda Amaze.