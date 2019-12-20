BMW Motorrad announces pricing of 2020 S 1000 XR motorcycle
Auto
BMW Motorrad has revealed the pricing of the 2020 edition of its popular liter-class motorcycle, the S 1000 XR, for the UK markets.
The updated model reportedly starts at GBP 12,890 (approximately Rs. 11.98 lakh) and goes upto GBP 15,570 (approximately Rs. 14.47 lakh).
Notably, the flagship sports tourer is expected to arrive in India in 2020.
Here's our roundup.
Design
Here's what the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR offers
The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR features a fully-faired sporty design with slightly tweaked ergonomics for more comfort as well as a couple of off-road friendly elements such as an adjustable windscreen, pannier frames, under-seat storage, and heated grips.
Besides that, the motorcycle houses all-LED fitments for lighting and a 6.5-inch full-color TFT instrument panel with support for Bluetooth connectivity.
Internals
Power and performance
The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR draws power from a Euro-V/BS6-compliant 999cc liquid-cooled engine, which is also present on the S 1000 RR.
This mill is capable of producing 162.2bhp of maximum power at 11,000rpm and 114Nm of peak torque at 9,250rpm.
The transmission duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Safety
2020 BMW S 1000 XR: On the road
On the safety front, the 2020 S 1000 XR houses disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. It also gets an optional M Performance package and several electronic riding aids such as wheelie control, hill start control, traction control, and four riding modes among others.
To handle suspension duties, the motorcycle offers in-house electronic suspension adjustment as standard.
India launch
When will it come to India?
There is no official information regarding the India launch of the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR as of now. However, according to reports, the German automaker is likely to introduce the liter-class tourer to our shores sometime in 2020.
In India, it will carry a considerable premium over the outgoing model, which is priced at Rs. 17.65 lakh.