2020 Yamaha MT-15 motorcycle, with BS6-compliant engine, breaks cover
Auto
Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled the 2020 edition of its popular sports motorcycle, the MT-15, in India.
The latest model comes with a new 'Ice Fluo-Vermillion' (white and orange) paint scheme and an updated BS6-compliant engine.
The motorcycle is likely to go on sale sometime early next year.
Here's all about it.
Design
First, a look at the 2020 Yamaha MT-15
The 2020 MT-15 features a naked styled look with dual-LED headlamps, handlebar-mounted rear-view mirrors, flat-type seat, and a blacked-out exhaust- similar to the outgoing model.
However, as part of the update, it gets a couple of new features including rear radial tires, new white and neon orange paint scheme, and a side-stand engine inhibitor which turns the engine off when the stand is down.
Internals
Power and performance
The 2020 MT-15 packs a BS6-compliant 155cc liquid-cooled engine, which comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
The company has not revealed the power figures of the updated mill as of now. However, it is likely to produce marginally lesser power than its BS4 counterpart.
In the present state of tune, the BS4 unit produces 19.3PS of power and 14.7Nm of peak torque.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
In the safety department, the 2020 Yamaha MT-15 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking.
The motorcycle retains the underpinnings of the outgoing model and houses conventional telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear to handle the suspension duties.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
The company has not announced the pricing of 2020 Yamaha MT-15 as of now. However, several reports suggest that it is likely to carry a premium of around Rs. 6,000 over the outgoing model, which is available at Rs. 1.36 lakh.