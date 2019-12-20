Yamaha launches Fascino 125 Fi scooter with BS6-compliant engine
Auto
Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the Fascino 125 Fi scooter in India at a starting price of Rs. 66,430.
The new scooter, which has been manufactured locally, replaces the already available Fascino 113cc variant.
Notably, the updated model draws power from a BS6-compliant engine and gets several new features such as a start-stop system and traffic mode.
Here's our roundup.
Design and features
A look at the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi
The 2020 Fascino 125 Fi features a retro-styled design with an oval-shaped headlamp and blacked-out grab rail as well as alloy wheels.
The chrome highlights on the front apron and under-cowl add to its premium-ness.
Moreover, it also gets a USB charger, foldable hook, and a multi-function key fob with a seat opener and a side stand engine cut-off switch.
Internals
The scooter promises a mileage of 58kmpl
The updated model draws power from a BS6-compliant fuel-injected 125cc Blue Core single-cylinder engine which is claimed to be 30% more powerful than the one used on the 113cc variant. It churns out 8bhp of maximum power and 9.7Nm of peak torque.
Moreover, the scooter promises a mileage of 58kmpl and is said to be 16% more fuel-efficient than the outgoing variant.
Safety
2020 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi: On the road
Depending on the variant, the 2020 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi is available with both disc or drum brakes, along with unified braking system or CBS for improved braking efficiency.
The suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock absorber on the rear.
Information
Finally, what is the pricing?
As for the pricing, the 2020 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi starts at Rs. 66,430 and goes upto Rs. 69,930 in India. At this price point, it goes up against the likes of Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access, TVS NTorq 125, and Hero Maestro Edge 125.