BS6-compliant Hyundai Verna to be launched in India in early-2020
Auto
Hyundai has been working to launch the BS6-compliant version of its popular sedan, the Verna, in India, for quite some time.
Now, Autocar has claimed that the South Korean automaker would introduce the car before Auto Expo 2020 with a 1.5-liter petrol engine, which we have seen on the subcompact SUV, the Kia Seltos.
Information
The car will be a petrol-only model initially
Hyundai will initially introduce the Verna with a BS6 ready petrol engine only. However, according to reports, it is expected that the company would launch the car with a BS6-compliant diesel engine sometime after April 2020.
Exteriors
Hyundai Verna: At a glance
The upcoming Verna will retain the design and features of the outgoing model. It will offer a sporty look featuring a chrome-finished grille, sporty-looking alloy wheels, pentagonal shaped fog lamp housing, and indicator-mounted electronically adjustable ORVMs.
However, the company has revealed a sportier facelifted version of the car in China recently, which is likely to hit the Indian shores by March 2020.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Hyundai Verna will offer a spacious five seater cabin with ventilated front seats, a cooled glove box, an electric sunroof, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
The car will also house Arkamys sound system and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity features.
Besides that, it will retain all the standard safety features from the outgoing model.
Information
Power and performance
The upcoming Hyundai Verna will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol-powered engine, which comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or automatic CVT system. This mill is capable of producing 115bhp of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
There is no official or unofficial word regarding the pricing of BS6-compliant Hyundai Verna as of now. However, considering the engine upgrade, we expect the upcoming model to carry a slight premium over the existing model, which falls under Rs. 8.17-14.07 lakh price bracket.
Lastly, it will lock horns with rivals such as Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.