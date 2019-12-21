2020 KTM RC 390 to get a complete cosmetic overhaul
Auto
Bajaj-owned KTM is gearing up to launch the 2020 edition of its popular fully-faired motorcycle, the RC 390.
The motorcycle has been spotted multiple times. Now, ZigWheels has shared a rendered image of the sports tourer, revealing a completely redesigned chassis as well as revised fairings and bodywork.
Reportedly, the updated model could make its world debut at the 2020 EICMA show.
Here's more.
Design
Here's how it will look like?
Going by the rendered images, the updated RC 390 is likely to feature a fully-faired sporty design as the outgoing model.
However, it would get a bunch of styling tweaks including a larger bodywork with beefy-looking fairings, a comparatively taller windshield, and more robust 5-spoke wheels as against the alloy ones.
Besides that, it is likely to get a full-color TFT instrument console.
Information
Power and performance
2020 RC 390 will reportedly be powered by a new BS6 compatible 373cc single-cylinder DOHC engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. This motor is likely to produce similar power figures as the outgoing model, which churns out 43.5PS of power and 35Nm peak torque.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
On the safety front, the upcoming RC 390 is likely to retain the braking elements of the current-generation model. It would come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS as standard.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by conventional telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.
India launch
When will it arrive in India?
The 2020 RC 390 will reportedly make its global debut at the 2020 EICMA show. There is no official word on its availability in India yet.
However, several reports suggest that the Austrian automaker could introduce the sports tourer to our shores sometime in late 2020 or early 2021.
Once launched, it will go up against TVS Apache RR 310 and Bajaj Dominar 400.