Ahead of January 2020 launch, MG ZS EV pre-bookings commence
Auto
MG Motor India has commenced the pre-bookings for its fully-electric SUV, the ZS EV, at a token amount of Rs. 50,000.
The pre-bookings are initially live via company's dealerships across five cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
Apart from that, buyers can also pre-book the car online via company's official website.
Here are more details.
Charging network
The company is also working to set-up charging infrastructure
In an attempt to improve ownership experience, MG Motor is also working on setting up charging infrastructure across the country. It will set up DC Super-Fast charging networks at select company's dealerships that will be available 24x7.
Besides that, the British automaker will also provide an AC fast-charger which can be installed either at the customer's home or office.
Warranty
Plus, MG is offering a free five-year manufacturer warranty
Interestingly, MG Motor is also offering an eShield ownership package. As part of it, the automaker is providing a free five-year manufacturer warranty on the car, along with a round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for 5 years (for private buyers).
Apart from that, there is also a warranty of eight years/1.5 lakh kms on the car's battery pack.
Exteriors
Meanwhile, here's what MG ZS EV offers
The MG ZS EV, which was recently unveiled in India, features a sporty design with sculpted lines across the front as well as sides and a chrome-finished grille with the company's emblem.
The car also gets silver-colored roof rails, front and rear skid plates, blacked-out wheel arches, and indicator-mounted electronically adjustable ORVMs.
Besides that, the car also offers an all-LED setup for lighting.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The MG ZS EV sports a five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, and an inbuilt air purifier.
The car features an 8-inch infotainment panel with i-SMART EV 2.0 connected car technology, and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Moreover, it offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.
Powertrain
It promises a range of 340km on a single charge
The ZS EV packs an electric motor that draws power from an IP67-rated 44.5kWh battery and can produce 141bhp of power and 353Nm peak torque.
The battery can be recharged upto 80% in just 40 minutes using a 50kW DC charger, while the normal 7.4kW charger will take upto 7-hours.
Meanwhile, it promises a range of 340km and can do 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds.