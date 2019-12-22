BS6 Volkswagen Vento to be launched as a petrol-only model
Auto
Volkswagen India is gearing up to launch the BS6-compliant version of its popular sedan, the Vento, in India next year.
In the latest update, ZigWheels has claimed that the upcoming car will come with a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine and the existing 1.2-liter TSI, 1.5-liter TDI, and the 1.6-liter MPI units would be discontinued.
Here are the finer details.
Exteriors
How will it look like?
The upcoming Volkswagen Vento will reportedly look similar to the outgoing model. It is expected to come with a sporty design featuring a cascading grille with honeycomb patterns, 16-inch alloy wheels, and chrome garnishing on the side skirts as well as boot lid.
Apart from that, the car is expected to get all-LED fitments for headlamps, DRLs, turn indicators, and taillights.
Interiors
It will come with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Inside, the Volkswagen Vento is likely to offer a five-seater cabin with leatherette upholstery, a cooled glove-box, and a leather-wrapped three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
It will also house auto-dimming IRVM and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it will offer dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.
Engine
Power and performance
The upcoming Volkswagen Vento will pack a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine, which comes mated to a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG system.
Internationally, the aforementioned unit is available in two states of tune and produces 95PS or 115PS of power. However, the India-specific model is likely to get the latter that churns out 115PS of power and 200Nm of peak torque.
Pricing
The car could be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo
Going by the reports, the BS6-compliant Vento is likely to be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo and its launch is likely to happen sometime by April 2020.
As for the pricing, it is expected to carry a slight premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 8.76 lakh. Once launched, the car will lock horns with Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.