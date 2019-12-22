Kia Carnival MPV teased in India, launch imminent
A few days back, we reported that the South Korean automaker Kia is working to launch its second four-wheeler, the Carnival, in India.
Now, Kia Motors India has posted an official teaser video featuring the car, hinting at its imminent launch in the country.
Separately, the MPV has also been listed on the company's India website, revealing its key highlights.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
What does the Kia Carnival offer
The Kia Carnival, which is already available in select international markets, features an elongated design with large windows, electric sliding rear doors, and a powered tailgate.
The car also gets electronically adjustable indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, dual-tone alloy wheels, and a roof-mounted rear spoiler.
Furthermore, it comes with all-LED fitments for headlamps, DRLs, turn indicators, and taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The Kia Carnival features a spacious eight-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, dual-panel electric sunroof, three-zone automatic climate control, and two 10.1-inch touchscreen panels for rear passengers.
The car also gets a fully-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for UVO connected car technology.
For safety, it offers eight airbags, ABS with EBD, and a parking camera with sensors.
Information
Power and performance
In India, the Kia Carnival will be offered with a BS6-compliant, 2.2-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine which comes mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. This unit is capable of producing 202bhp of maximum power and 441Nm of peak torque.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
The Kia Carnival is expected to launch in India sometime in early 2020. The car will arrive in the country via completely knocked down (CKD) route and will be assembled at company's production unit in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.
As far as its pricing is concerned, the premium MPV is likely to cost somewhere around Rs. 30 lakh in India.