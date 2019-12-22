Volkswagen Passat facelift spotted testing in India: Details here
Auto
German automaker Volkswagen is working to launch the 2020 edition of its flagship sedan, the Passat, in India sometime soon.
In the latest update, the sedan was spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time, hinting at an imminent launch.
To recall, the facelifted model made its global debut at the Detroit Auto Show in January this year.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
2020 Volkswagen Passat: At a glance
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat is likely to come with a redesigned front fascia featuring a new grille with chrome slats and company's emblem, larger air-intakes, and an overall sharper design as compared to the outgoing model.
Besides that, the updated model will get new LED headlamps with DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, and restyled wraparound taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the India-specific Passat is likely to offer a luxurious five-seater cabin with power adjustable seats wrapped in leather, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The car will also house a fully-digital instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity features.
For safety, it will offer driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, blind-spot monitor, and rear traffic alert system.
Engine
Power and performance
The details about the mechanical specifications of the 2020 Volkswagen Passat are pretty scarce at the moment. However, according to reports, the car will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.
The aforementioned unit is capable of producing 174bhp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque.
Information
And, when will it launch in India?
There is no official information regarding the availability of the facelifted Volkswagen Passat in India yet. But, going by the reports, we expect the German automaker to introduce the updated model to our shores sometime early next year.