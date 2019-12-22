BMW's fully-electric SUV, the iX3, to get around 440km range
Auto
BMW has confirmed that it will commence the production of its fully-electric car, the iX3, from 2020.
The German automaker has also revealed that the car will promise a range of over 440km on a single charge. It will come with the fifth generation of the BMW eDrive technology, which will also be deployed in the i4 sedan and iNext SUV models.
Here's more.
Exteriors
How will it look like?
According to the rendered images, we expect the BMW iX3 to feature a similar crossover-like stance as its fuel-powered sibling, the BMW X3.
Up front, the car will house the company's signature kidney grille with larger air-intakes, muscular-looking front bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek headlamps.
Apart from that, it could house diamond-cut alloy wheels and an all-LED setup for lighting.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Not much is known about the interiors of the BMW iX3 as of now. However, we assume the car to offer a luxurious five-seater cabin with hi-tech features.
The car could house a fully-digital instrument cluster and a touch-screen infotainment unit with support for connectivity features.
Apart from that, it is likely to retain the standard safety features from its fuel-powered sibling.
Engine
A look at the powertrain
The company has confirmed that the electric motor used on the BMW iX3 will draw power from a 74kWh battery pack, which is claimed to offer a range of over 440km on a single charge.
The aforementioned unit will be capable of producing 286bhp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque.
Information
The BMW iX3 will be manufactured in China
The BMW iX3 will be the first fully-electric vehicle from the German automaker to roll out for the newly-formed electric sub-brand, the iNext. The production of the car will commence from next year by the joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive in Shenyang, China.