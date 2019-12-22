Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses sales milestone of 5 lakh units
Auto
Maruti Suzuki, one of the leading automobile manufacturers in India, has announced that its seven-seater MPV Ertiga, which first went on sale eight years ago, has crossed the sales milestone of 5 lakh units.
Notably, the company had sold over four lakh units of the first-generation model and over one lakh units of the second-generation Ertiga, which was launched in 2018.
Here's more.
Exteriors
What does the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga offer?
Just like other MPVs, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes with an elongated design featuring wider windows, a chrome-finished grille with trapezoidal air-intake, and pentagonal fog lamp housings.
The car comes with indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and chrome garnishing on the tailgate.
Moreover, it runs on 15-inch wheels and houses projector headlamps, LED indicators as well as taillights.
Interiors
The car can accommodate seven people
Inside, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga offers a spacious seven-seater cabin with the wooden finish on the dashboard as well as a multifunctional steering wheel.
The car houses a TFT instrument panel and a 7-inch SmartPlay infotainment unit with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it offers dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, high-speed alert system, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
Engine
It is available in three engine options
At present, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available with three powertrain options: 1.5-liter petrol as well as diesel, and a 1.5-liter CNG.
The former two are capable of producing 105bhp and 95bhp of power, respectively, while the latter churns out 92bhp.
For handling transmission duties, the car is available with manual or automatic gearbox.
Information
Finally, here's a look at the pricing
As for the pricing, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga falls under Rs. 7.55-11.21 lakh price bracket in India. At this price point, it goes up against rivals such as Mahindra Marazzo and Renault Lodgy.