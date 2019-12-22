KTM 250 Adventure to be launched in India in mid-2020
Austrian automaker KTM is working to launch an entry-level 250cc model of its Adventure line-up of off-road motorcycles sometime in mid-2020, according to Autocar.
The upcoming bike will join the 390 Adventure in India, which debuted recently at the India Bike Week in Goa.
The off-roader will reportedly share its mechanical specifications with its naked cousin, the 250 Duke.
Design
The motorcycle will feature an off-road friendly design
The 250 Adventure will feature a similar naked styled design as its elder sibling, the 390 Adventure. The motorcycle will come with dual-tone body color, an up-swept exhaust, raised seat height, higher ground clearance, and off-road friendly tires.
Besides that, it is likely to house a TFT instrument panel and halogen headlamps as against the all-LED lighting setup on 390 Adventure.
Information
Power and performance
The 250 Adventure will reportedly share its mechanical specifications with its cousin, the 250 Duke. The motorcycle will be powered by 248.8cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. In the 250 Duke, this unit produces 30bhp of power and 24Nm of peak torque.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
In the braking department, the KTM 250 Adventure is likely to come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking.
Further, the motorcycle will house 43mm upside-down telescopic forks up front and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
The KTM 250 Adventure is likely to be launched in India sometime in mid-2020.
There is no official or unofficial word regarding the pricing of the motorcycle as of now. However, we expect that it would be positioned above the already available 250 Duke, which falls under the Rs. 1.80-1.97 lakh price bracket.