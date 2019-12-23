Toyota to launch BS6-compliant Yaris sedan soon
Auto
In order to meet the upcoming emission norms, Japanese automaker Toyota is working to launch the BS6-compliant version of its mid-sized sedan, the Yaris, before April 2020 deadline.
The car will reportedly draw power from the BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine and is likely to retain the design and features of the existing model.
Here are the finer details.
Exteriors
Toyota Yaris: At a glance
The upcoming Toyota Yaris will look similar to the outgoing model. It will come with a sporty design featuring a muscular-looking front bonnet with company's emblem, a large trapezoidal air-intake, and sleek headlamps.
The car will run on 15-inch wheels and house indicator-mounted electronically adjustable ORVMs, and chrome-finished door handles.
Moreover, it will get projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Toyota Yaris will offer a five-seater cabin with leatherette upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control- similar to the outgoing model.
Besides that, the car will get standard safety features including seven airbags, ABS with EBD, high-speed alert system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.
Engine
Power and performance
The upcoming Toyota Yaris will be powered by the same 1.5-liter petrol engine which is used in the current model. However, it will be updated to meet the emission norms.
In the present state of tune, this unit produces 107bhp of power and promises a mileage of upto 17.8kmpl.
Further, it is available with both 6-speed manual gearbox or automatic CVT system.
Information
And, what about pricing?
There is no word on the pricing of the BS6-compliant Toyota Yaris as of now. However, Autocar has claimed that the car is expected to carry a premium of Rs. 10,000-15,000 over the outgoing model, which is priced at Rs. 8.76-14.18 lakh.