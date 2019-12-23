Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 to be launched in India in 2020
KTM-owned Husqvarna, which debuted in India with the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 bikes a few days back, is working to launch a 200cc model of the Svartpilen.
According to Autocar, the entry-level cruiser, which was revealed recently, will hit the Indian shores sometime in Q3 2020.
Here's everything to know about the upcoming motorcycle.
Design
First, a look at the Svartpilen 200
The Svartpilen 200 shares its styling cues with its elder 250cc and 401cc siblings. The motorcycle comes with a naked street design featuring a rounded headlamp, handlebar-mounted rear-view mirrors, a blacked-out tire hugger, and an all-LED setup for lighting.
Apart from that, this upcoming model gets an under-slung exhaust as against the side-mounted one that we have seen on the 250cc variant.
Information
Power and performance
The Svartpilen 200 shares its mechanical specifications with its cousin, the KTM 200 Duke. It is powered by the same 200cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which churns out 26bhp of maximum power. The transmission duties on the motorcycle are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Safety
Husqvarna Svartpilen 200: On the road
On the safety front, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency.
The motorcycle comes with the same underpinnings as the Svartpilen 250 model. It houses WP upside-down telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock absorber on the rear to handle the suspension duties.
Information
Finally, how much will it cost?
The Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 will reportedly hit the Indian roads in Q3 2020. As for the pricing, it will arrive as a more affordable version of the Husqvarna 250 and will be positioned above the 200 Duke which is priced at Rs. 1.62 lakh.