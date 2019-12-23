Kia Motors to launch an all-electric version of Seltos: Report
Kia Motors is working to launch a fully-electric version of its popular subcompact SUV, the Seltos, according to The KEEA.
The report has also claimed that the EV will be powered by the same motor which is used on Hyundai Kona and is likely to make its debut in 2020.
Notably, the model is also said to be exclusive for Asian markets only.
Powertrain
The EV will share its powertrain with Hyundai Kona
Codenamed as SP2 EV, the all-electric version of the Seltos will share its powertrain with its cousin, the Kona EV.
The car is likely to pack an electric motor which produces 204bhp of maximum power and is fueled by a 64kWh battery pack.
Moreover, the fully-electric SUV is expected to offer a range of 400km on a single charge.
Pricing
When will the fully-electric Seltos arrive in India?
The all-electric Seltos is likely to make its global debut sometime in 2020. It would go on sale in Korea first, followed by an India launch later in the year.
As far as its pricing is concerned, we expect the upcoming car to be positioned above the Hyundai Kona which currently starts at Rs. 23.71 lakh in India.
Exteriors
Meanwhile, here's recalling Kia Seltos
To recall, the Kia Seltos, which was launched in India in August this year, features a sporty look with a big cascading grille, silver-colored skid plates, and roof rails.
The crossover houses sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps, indicator-mounted electronically adjustable ORVMs, and LED taillights.
Moreover, it runs on 17-inch alloy wheels and has a wheelbase of 2,610mm.
Interiors
The car offers a feature-loaded cabin
Inside, the five-seater Seltos offers a luxurious and hi-tech cabin with ventilated seats, an 8-inch head-up display, and a 10.25-inch infotainment system with UVO connected car technology.
The car also gets a sunroof and several handy features like wireless charging, automatic climate control, and Kia's Sound Mood Lighting.
Moreover, it offers upto six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree camera with parking sensors.
Engine
Finally, here's a look at the engine options
The Kia Seltos is offered in three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.4-liter as well as 1.5-liter petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel.
The former two churn out 138bhp and 113bhp of power and 242Nm and 144Nm of peak torque, respectively. On the other hand, the 1.5-liter diesel mill produces 113bhp and 250Nm.
Moreover, it is available with both 6-speed manual or automatic transmission options.