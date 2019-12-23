Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi to be launched in February
Auto
Yamaha, which had recently unveiled the BS6-compliant Ray ZR 125 Fi scooter alongside the launch of Fascino 125 Fi, is working to launch the former in India soon.
BikeDekho has claimed that the Japanese automaker would launch the scooter in February, and it is expected to carry a premium of around Rs. 10,000 over the outgoing 113cc model.
Here's our roundup.
Design and features
Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi: At a glance
The Ray ZR 125 Fi comes with a sporty design featuring an angular-looking front apron, wide seats, and indicator-mounted handle-bar.
The scooter sports a dual-tone body color with attractive graphics and a blacked-out treatment on the grab rail, alloy wheels as well as exhaust.
Besides that, it also gets a fully-digital instrument cluster, side-stand cut-off switch, and an ACG starter (for silent engine start).
Internals
Power and performance
The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi draws power from a BS6-compliant 125cc fuel-injected engine which is capable of producing 8.2PS of maximum power and 9.7Nm of peak torque.
According to Yamaha, the new motor, which promises a mileage of 58kmpl, is 16% more fuel-efficient than the one used on the 113cc model.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
On the safety front, the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi comes equipped with drum brakes on both the wheels (front disc brake as optional), along with mandatory combined braking system for improved braking efficiency.
The scooter houses conventional telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear to handle the suspension duties.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
Yamaha has not revealed the pricing of Ray ZR 125 Fi as of now. However, going by the reports, we expect the upcoming scooter to carry a premium of Rs. 10,000 over the outgoing variant and arrive at a price of around Rs. 67,000.