Ampere launches Reo Elite e-scooter for Rs. 45,000
Auto
Ampere Vehicles, a Bengaluru-based EV start-up, has launched the Reo Elite two-wheeler in India today.
The all-new e-scooter, priced at Rs. 45,000, joins the company's already available standard Reo and Magnus models.
It is fueled by a lead-acid battery and promises a city range of 55km on a single charge.
Here are more details.
Bookings
The bookings for the Reo Elite e-scooter are live
Ampere has already commenced the bookings for the Reo Elite on its website at a token amount of Rs. 1,999. Interestingly, the company is also offering a free helmet on every booking.
Notably, you don't need to register this scooter or carry your licence while driving it because its top speed is under 25kmph, which exempts it from the category of motor vehicles.
Design
A look at the Ampere Reo Elite
Designed specifically for youth, the Reo Elite comes with a compact yet sporty design featuring an indicator-mounted handle-bar, blacked-out alloy wheel as well as a stylish-looking rear-view mirror.
The scooter houses a fully-digital instrument console and comes with support for USB charging.
Moreover, it is available in four glossy color options: Red, White, Blue, and Black.
Information
The e-scooter promises a city range of 55km
The Reo Elite packs a BLDC electric motor which churns out 250W of maximum power and is fueled by a 48V-2Ah lead-acid battery that can be charged fully in eight hours. The e-scooter promises a range of 55km in city and 60km on the highways.
Safety
Ampere Reo Elite: On the road
In the braking department, the Reo Elite comes equipped with 110mm drum brake on both the front and rear wheels.
To handle suspension duties, the e-scooter houses conventional telescopic forks up front and a dual-shock unit on the rear.
Besides that, it has a ground clearance of 130mm and a load-carrying capacity of 130kg.