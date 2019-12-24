2020 Mahindra Scorpio spotted testing in India: What has changed?
Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., one of the leading automobile manufacturers in India, is working to launch the 2020 edition of its Scorpio SUV in mid-2020.
In the latest update, a test mule of the upcoming model was spotted on the roads, revealing some of the key design highlights as well as cabin features.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
How will it look like?
Going by the spy shots, the 2020 Scorpio will feature similar styling cues as the outgoing model. However, it will be comparatively bigger in size than the latter.
The SUV will sport a seven-slat chrome grille, along with a muscular-looking front bonnet, silver-colored skid plates, and flared wheel arches.
Apart from that, it will offer rounded projector headlights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the upcoming Scorpio is likely to offer a spacious and minimalist cabin that would accommodate seven people. It is likely to get a new three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, wireless charging support, and automatic climate control.
The SUV will also house an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Engine
Power and performance
The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio is likely to draw power from a new BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine. This unit will reportedly replace the currently available 2.5-liter m2DICR and 2.2-liter mHAWK motors.
The power figures of the upcoming engine are not known as of now, but reports have claimed that the new mill would be more powerful than the existing ones.
Pricing
And, what about pricing and availability?
There is no official information regarding the pricing and availability of the 2020 Scorpio at present. However, reports suggest Mahindra could unveil the car at the upcoming Auto Expo in February 2020 and launch it sometime later in the year.
As for the pricing, it could carry a slight premium over the outgoing model which falls under Rs. 9.99 - 16.63 lakh price bracket.