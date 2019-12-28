5 motorcycles that can replace Batman's iconic Batmobile (on paper)
Auto
Batman's blacked-out BatPod is as iconic as the Caped Crusader himself. The two-wheeler used in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight featured a custom-made fiberglass body, non-functioning cannons, and a Honda 750 engine.
However, if there was no BatPod, Batman (not Bruce Wayne since he actually drives an MV Agusta F4) could have easily chosen one of these superb motorcycles as his personal ride.
Option #5
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Kawasaki's flagship motorcycle, the Ninja H2R is the fastest production motorcycle to date.
The track-only motorcycle makes for a great BatPod, thanks to its lightweight and aerodynamic carbon-fiber design and a powerful 998cc, liquid-cooled supercharged in-line four-cylinder engine which generates 310bhp and 165Nm of torque.
With this combination, the bike can hit the top speed of 400kmph. Watch out, criminals of Gotham!
Option #4
TwinTrax by German Motorcycle Authority
Designed like a spacecraft, the TwinTrax packs two Harley-Davidson engines to offer an overall displacement of 2,680cc and a combined power output of 160hp.
The weight of the motorcycle is pretty hefty at 400kg, making it unsuitable for everyday casual rides. However, the overall design and the power is nearly perfect for a crusader like Batman.
Option #3
MTT Turbine Y2K Superbike
Manufactured by Marine Turbine Technologies, the Y2K Superbike draws power from a 420hp Rolls Royce-Allison helicopter engine that not only makes it super-fast but also extremely expensive.
It can reach over 400kmph in seconds and can run on anything combustible: from diesel to tequila (thanks to the turbine engine). But with a steep price-tag and ton of untamed power, it's not for the faint-hearted.
Option #2
BMW K-1600 by KRUGGER
If looks are anything to go by, this is by far the greatest looking motorcycle on the list. It is a BMW K-1600 that has been customized by Belgium-based KRUGGER from the ground up. The hand-built bike features an aluminum and steel bodywork and packs a mighty 161hp engine.
To replace the BatPod, it just needs an all murdered-out finish.
Option #1
Dodge Tomahawk
Touted as a "rolling sculpture" and labeled as strictly illegal for roads, the limited-run Dodge Tomahawk makes an ideal BatPod.
Its 10-cylinder v-type engine churns out 500hp of power, allowing the motorcycle to reach a top speed of 675kmph. With a full-chrome bodywork and a scary muscular look, Batman would love to chase bad guys on this mean machine.