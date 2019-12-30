2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 spotted testing: What has changed?
Auto
German automaker Mercedes-Benz is working to launch the 2021 edition of its performance-oriented sedan, the AMG E63.
In the latest update, the upcoming sedan was spotted testing on the tarmac, revealing its key design highlights and giving us an idea of the updated looks.
Mechanically, the car is likely to retain the 4.0-liter V8 engine of the outgoing model.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
How will it look like?
Going by the spy shots, the 2021 AMG E63 will look largely similar to the outgoing model. However, it will get minor design tweaks such as a new Panamericana grille, a restyled bumper, and new taillights as well as boomerang-shaped LED DRLs.
Besides that, it will come with premium elements such as chrome highlights around the windows, quad exhausts, and AMG-specific alloy wheels.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Not much is known about the interiors of the 2021 AMG E63, as of now. Meanwhile, it is expected to offer a similar five-seater cabin as the outgoing variant.
It is likely to get AMG performance seats with heating and cooling functions, a fully-digital instrument console, and a 12.5-inch infotainment display.
It should also offer nine airbags, Burmester audio system, and three-zone climate control.
Engine
Power and performance
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 is likely to retain the 4.0-liter, V8 engine of the outgoing model. This unit comes mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and is capable of producing 603bhp of power and a massive 850Nm of peak torque.
Further, according to reports, the updated model will come with improved electronics to enhance the performance.
Pricing
Will it come to India?
There is no official word on the availability of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 in India.
But, considering that the company sells the top variant (priced at Rs. 1.5 crore) of the current-generation model in India, we expect the German automaker to introduce the updated variant to our shores as well.