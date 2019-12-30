Here's how the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis will look like
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the 2020 edition of its popular hatchback, the Ignis, in India sometime next year.
In the latest development, the images of the facelifted model have surfaced online, revealing its key design features.
Notably, the car is likely to be powered by the same BS6-compliant 1.2-liter engine that we have seen on the Swift and Baleno.
Here's more.
Exteriors
2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis: At a glance
According to the spy shots, the facelifted Ignis will retain the compact yet sporty design of the outgoing model. However, it will get several styling updates including a new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso-like front grille and redesigned front as well as rear bumpers.
Apart from that, it will also get new silver-colored skid plates, roof rails, and indicator-mounted ORVMs.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is expected to offer a five-seater cabin with height-adjustable driver seats, fabric upholstery, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel- similar to the outgoing model.
The car is likely to house a touchscreen SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with connectivity features.
Furthermore, it could retain all the standard safety features of the current-generation variant.
Engine
Power and performance
According to the reports, the 2020 Ignis is likely to feature the same BS6-compliant 1.2-liter engine that is also used on the Suzuki and Baleno models.
The aforementioned unit comes mated to a 5-speed manual or automatic AMT system and is capable of producing 83bhp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
There is no information regarding the pricing of 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis in India as of now. However, considering the engine upgrade, we expect the new model to carry a slight premium over the outgoing variant which falls under Rs. 4.74-7.09 lakh price bracket.