Jawa Perak's official bookings to commence from tomorrow: Details here
Auto
Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. which owns Jawa Motorcycles, is all set to commence the bookings for the bobber-styled Perak in India.
The pre-orders for the motorcycle will begin from 6pm tomorrow i.e January 1, 2020, while the deliveries are slated to start from April 2.
Here are more details.
Bookings
The company will accept limited number of bookings
Notably, to avoid long waiting periods and fulfill delivery commitments, Jawa Motorcycles will only accept limited number of bookings for the Perak.
The bookings, that will commence from tomorrow, will be live for three months. Interested buyers can reserve the motorcycle via the company's official website or dealerships across the country.
As for the pocket pinch, the cruiser is priced at Rs. 1.94 lakh.
Design
Here's what Jawa Perak offers
The Perak comes with an old-school design featuring an aggressive bobber look with low-set handlebars, matte finish and a single type seat.
The retro appearance of the motorcycle is further accentuated by rounded headlamp and indicators, handlebar-mounted mirrors, blacked-out engine, and spoked wheels.
Apart from that, it houses a digital-analog instrument cluster and has a fuel tank capacity of 14 liters.
Information
Power and performance
The Jawa Perak is powered by a BS6-compliant 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. This motor is capable of producing 30PS of maximum power and 31Nm of peak torque.
Safety
And, what about safety and suspension setup?
In the safety department, Jawa Perak comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking.
The motorcycle houses telescopic hydraulic forks on the front and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear to handle the suspension duties.