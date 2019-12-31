Hero MotoCorp launches BS6-compliant HF Deluxe for Rs. 56,000
In an attempt to meet the upcoming emission norms, Hero MotoCorp, one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers in India, has launched the BS6-compliant version of its popular commuter motorcycle, the HF Deluxe.
The updated bike, which starts at Rs. 55,925, is offered in two variants: the standard self-start alloy wheel model and a premium i3S variant with 'idle start-stop' technology.
Here's our roundup.
Design
First, a look at the motorcycle
The new Hero HF Deluxe retains the minimalistic look of the outgoing model and features a semi-faired sporty design with handlebar-mounted rear-view mirrors, a flat-type seat, and chrome garnishing on the exhaust.
The motorcycle gets silver-colored grab rail as well as alloy wheels and an analog instrument cluster.
Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 1,235mm and a ground clearance of 165mm.
Engine
Power and performance
The HF Deluxe draws power from a BS6-compliant 100cc fuel-injected engine with 'XSens' technology which makes it 9% more fuel-efficient than the outgoing variant.
The aforementioned unit churns out 7.94bhp of maximum power and 8.05Nm of peak torque.
For improved fuel efficiency, the motorcycle also gets idle start-stop system (on top variant) that automatically turns the engine off after 5 seconds of inactivity.
Safety
Hero HF Deluxe: On the road
On the safety front, the Hero HF Deluxe comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with mandatory combined braking system (CBS) for improved braking efficiency.
The motorcycle houses telescopic hydraulic forks up front and a 2-step adjustable dual-shock unit on the rear to handle the suspension duties.
Do you know?
Finally, what is the pricing?
As for the pocket pinch, the updated Hero HF Deluxe costs Rs. 55,925 for the standard self-start alloy wheel variant and Rs. 57,250 for the premium i3S variant. Lastly, the motorcycle goes up against rivals such as Bajaj CT 100 and TVS Sport.