2020 Mahindra TUV300 spotted testing: What has changed?
Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is working to unveil the 2020 edition of its popular SUV, the TUV300, in India at the upcoming Auto Expo in February.
In the latest update, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the upcoming model has been spotted, revealing its exterior design and giving us an idea of the updated looks.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car will come with a revamped front design
Going by the latest spy shots, the updated TUV300 will retain the bulky design and the side profile of the outgoing model. However, as part of the update, it will get a revamped front bumper with new fog lamp housing, grille, and air-intake.
Further, it will get roof rails and a restyled tail gate with mounted spare wheel.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The details about the interiors of the TUV300 are not known as of now. However, it is expected to come with a spacious seven-seater cabin with leather upholstery - similar to the outgoing model.
Apart from that, reports also suggest that the car will get several interior updates including a new color scheme as well as an updated instrument cluster and infotainment panel.
Engine
Power and performance
The 2020 Mahindra TUV300 will reportedly draw power from the BS6-compliant 1.5-liter mHawk100 diesel engine. In the current state of tune, this mill churns out 100bhp of power and 240Nm peak torque.
The transmission duties on the updated model will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT system.
Information
Finally, what about pricing?
As of now, there is no information available regarding the pricing of the 2020 Mahindra TUV300. However, looking at the updates, we expect it to come at a slight premium than the outgoing model, which falls under Rs. 8.54-10.55 lakh price bracket.