Mahindra to unveil Gusto-based e-scooter in early-2020: Report
Auto
Taking on Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is working to unveil a new electric scooter in the first quarter of 2020, according to Autocar.
The upcoming e-scooter will be based on the fuel-powered Mahindra Gusto and is likely to offer a range of 80km on a single charge.
Here are more details.
Features
The e-scooter should come loaded with hi-tech features
According to reports, Mahindra's upcoming e-scooter will look similar to the Gusto model. It is expected to feature a sporty design and come loaded with several hi-tech features.
Just like all other premium electric scooters, we can expect it to offer a fully-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and an all-LED setup for lighting.
Powertrain
It could offer a range of 80km on single charge
The complete details about the mechanical specifications of the Mahindra's e-scooter are not known as of now. However, reports suggest that it will draw power from a 3kW electric motor, which is said to promise a range of approximately 80km on a single charge.
Apart from that, the e-scooter will offer a top-speed of around 55-60kmph.
Information
What about safety and suspension setup?
For safety, the e-scooter could come equipped with disc/drum brake on both the ends, along with mandatory combined braking system (CBS). Moreover, just like Mahindra Gusto, we expect it to house telescopic forks up front and coil hydraulic type suspension on the rear.
How much?
Finally, what will be the pricing?
As far as pocket pinch is concerned, Mahindra's upcoming e-scooter will reportedly be priced around Rs. 80,000 (after calculating the FAME-II benefit and state government subsidies).
However, official details are likely to be revealed by the company during the official unveiling which is expected to happen sometime before the upcoming Auto Expo.