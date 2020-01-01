Honda Activa 6G to be launched on January 15
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch the Activa 6G in India later this month.
The automaker has sent out media invites for a launch event scheduled for January 15, wherein it would reportedly unveil the next-generation scooter.
As per reports, the Active 6G will come with minor styling tweaks and a BS6-compliant engine.
Here are the finer details.
Design
Honda Activa 6G: At a glance
The Activa 6G will reportedly feature a sporty design with a muscular-looking front apron, handle-bar mounted rear-view mirrors and 12-inch alloy wheels. The scooter will also offer a wide flat-type seat and improved under-seat storage.
Apart from that, it could house a new digital-analog instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup for the headlamp, DRLs, and taillights.
Internals
Power and performance
The Honda Activa 6G will be powered by the same 110cc engine as the existing model. However, this unit will be updated to meet the BS6 norms, and will produce marginally lesser power.
In the current state of tune, this mill is capable of producing 7.96PS of power and 9Nm of peak torque.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
On the safety front, the Honda Activa 6G will come equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with combined braking system (CBS) to avoid skidding while braking.
Further, it will house telescopic forks up front and spring loaded hydraulic type absorber on the rear to handle the suspension duties.
Information
And, what will be the pricing?
According to reports, the Honda Activa 6G will carry a premium of Rs. 6,000-7,000 over the Activa 5G, which starts at Rs. 55,934. Once launched, it will lock horns with Suzuki Access 125, TVS Jupiter, and Hero Maestro Edge 125.