All-new 2020 Mahindra Thar spotted testing: Here's everything to know
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., one of India's leading four-wheeler manufacturers, is working to launch the second-generation of its popular SUV, the Thar.
In the latest update, a test mule of the upcoming off-roader has been spotted, revealing its design as well as interior details including a new instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Here's how it will look like
Going by the spy shots, the next-generation Mahindra Thar will look largely similar to the outgoing model. However, it will come with several design tweaks including a factory-fitted hard top body, five-spoke alloy wheels, and a comparatively bigger look.
For lighting, the SUV will get projector headlights with DRLs, cladding-mounted turn indicators, and LED tail lamps.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The latest spy images reveal that the Mahindra Thar will come with a six-seater cabin loaded with several hi-tech features. The SUV will feature fabric upholstery along with a multifunctional steering wheel, a new semi-digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel.
For safety, it could get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, and parking sensors.
Engine
Power and performance
The second-generation Mahindra Thar will reportedly draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine. This unit will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox which will send power to all the wheels via the all-wheel-drive system.
Besides that, the automaker is also likely to introduce a petrol-powered engine and automatic transmission option in near future.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing of second-generation Mahindra Thar. However, considering the engine as well as the interior updates, we expect the new model to carry a significant premium over the outgoing variant which starts at Rs. 9.59 lakh.