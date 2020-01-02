Renault's upcoming sub-4m SUV to be called Kiger: Report
Rivaling Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Creta, French automaker Renault is working to launch its sub-4m compact SUV in India in the second half of 2020.
Now, citing a leaked document, Carwale has claimed that the upcoming car will be named as the Kiger and it is likely to be offered only with a petrol engine option.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
How will it look like?
The details about the Renault Kiger are pretty scarce at the moment. However, according to some reports, it would be built on the company's CMF-A+ (Compact Modular Family) platform and will look similar to its seven-seater MPV sibling, the Triber.
Besides that, we can expect the car to offer a sporty design and all-LED fitments for lighting.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Renault Kiger will reportedly offer a luxurious five-seater cabin loaded with hi-tech features. We expect the car to house a fully-digital instrument cluster along with a touchscreen infotainment unit with support for connectivity features.
For safety, it could get driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.
Information
Power and performance
The Renault Kiger will reportedly be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.3-liter, four-cylinder, 'HR13' turbo-petrol engine which will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT system. Notably, this mill is likely to churn out 95bhp of maximum power.
Pricing
And, what about pricing and availability?
The Renault Kiger will be launched in India sometime in the second half of this year. There is no word on its pricing as of now, but we expect it to be positioned above Renault Triber, which starts at Rs. 4.95 lakh.
Once launched, the car will go up against rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and MG Hector.