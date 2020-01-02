Bookings for Kia Carnival start unofficially: Details here
Auto
A few days back, we reported that Kia Motors India was planning to launch its second four-wheeler, the Carnival, in the country.
Now, a new report by Autocar revealed that select Kia dealers have starting accepting unofficial bookings of the car at a token amount ranging from Rs. 51,000 to Rs. 1 lakh.
Here are more details.
Details
The car could be launched in late-February
As of now, there is no official word regarding the launch of the Carnival in India. However, according to a report, the dealerships have promised the deliveries of the car in the second-half of February.
The MPV, which is available in select international markets, will arrive in India via CKD (completely knocked down) route and is likely to cost somewhere around Rs. 30 lakh.
Exteriors
Here's what the Kia Carnival offers
Just like other MPVs, the Kia Carnival comes with an elongated design featuring large windows, a cascading grille housed in a chrome frame, roof rails, and electronically adjustable ORVMs.
The car also houses dual-tone alloy wheels, along with electric sliding rear doors as well as a powered tailgate.
Besides that, it gets all-LED fitments for headlights, indicators, and taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The India-specific Kia Carnival will reportedly be available in multiple seating layouts with six, seven, and eight seat configurations. It is expected to offer several luxurious features including ventilated front seats, dual-panel electric sunroof, and dual 10.1-inch touchscreen panels for rear passengers.
The car could also house a fully-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for UVO connected car technology.
Engine
And, here's a look at the powertrain
In India, the Kia Carnival is expected to come with a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel engine which is capable of producing 202bhp of maximum power and 441Nm of peak torque.
The transmission duties on the car will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.