BS6 Mahindra XUV500 to be available only with manual transmission
Auto
In an attempt to meet the upcoming emission norms, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is working to launch the BS6-compliant version of its popular seven-seater car, the XUV500.
Now, the automaker has revealed that the car will pack the same 2.2-liter diesel engine as the outgoing model. However, with the BS6 update, it will no longer be available with automatic transmission.
Here's more.
Exteriors
First, a look at the Mahindra XUV500
Just like the outgoing model, the upcoming Mahindra XUV500 will come with a bulky stance featuring a muscular-looking front bonnet with a chrome-finished grille and company's emblem, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and blacked-out B-pillars.
Apart from that, it will also get roof rails, alloy wheels, silver-colored front as well as rear skid plates, and projector headlights with LED DRLs.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the updated XUV500 is likely to offer a seven-seater luxurious cabin with leather upholstery, a sunroof, Arkamys sound system, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
Besides that, the car will also house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Moreover, it would retain all the standard safety features of the outgoing model.
Engine
Power and performance
The upcoming Mahindra XUV500 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine, which is likely to churn out 155bhp of maximum power- same as the outgoing model.
However, the new model will only be available with a 6-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive option as against its BS4 counterpart that is offered with automatic transmission as well as all-wheel drive (AWD) system.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
The company has not revealed the pricing of the BS6 Mahindra XUV500 as of now. Considering the engine upgrade, we expect it to carry a slight premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 12.3 lakh.