BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 could be launched on January-7
Auto
Royal Enfield is working to launch the BS6-compliant version of Classic 350 motorcycle in India soon.
Now, a report by ZigWheels has revealed that select company dealerships have started accepting the bookings for the cruiser at a token amount of Rs. 10,000.
Further, the publication has also claimed that the updated model could be launched in India on January 7.
Design
Here's how the updated model would look like
The updated Classic 350 has been spotted multiple times so far. Going by the spy shots, the motorcycle is likely to retain the naked and retro design of the outgoing model and come with rounded headlamp as well as turn indicators, split-type seats, and chrome-finished exhaust.
Furthermore, it is likely to house alloy wheels as against the wire-spoke ones on the outgoing variant.
Information
Power and performance
The upcoming Classic 350 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 346cc fuel-injected engine. The power figures of the updated unit are not known yet. However, in its present of tune, this engine churns out 20.07PS of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
On the safety front, the updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS as standard- similar to the outgoing model.
The motorcycle is also likely to house telescopic forks up front and a 5-step adjustable dual-shock unit on the rear to handle suspension duties.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
As of now, there is no official information regarding the pricing of updated Royal Enfield Classic 350. But, considering the engine upgrade, we expect the motorcycle to carry a slight premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 1.45 lakh.