Hyundai Aura's bookings commence; will be launched on January 21
South Korean automaker Hyundai has started accepting pre-bookings for its recently unveiled sub-4m sedan, the Aura, in India.
Interested buyers can pre-book the car at a token amount of Rs. 10,000 via the company's official website or nearby dealerships.
Notably, the Aura is set to be launched in the country on January 21.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
What does Hyundai Aura offer
Hyundai Aura comes with Grand i10 NIOS-like front-fascia, featuring a large trapezoidal grille with integrated LED DRLs, projector headlamps and fog lights, and indicator-mounted ORVMs.
Besides that, the compact sedan runs on 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and gets a sloping roof design with glossy-black garnishing on the C-pillar, a chrome strip, and Z-shaped LED tail lamps on the boot-lid.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Hyundai Aura offers a spacious five-seater cabin with rear AC vents, automatic climate control, wireless charging support, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The car houses a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Furthermore, it gets standard safety features including driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.
Engine
Power and performance
The Aura is offered with three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.0-liter and 1.2-liter petrol as well as a 1.2-liter diesel.
The former two can produce 100bhp and 83bhp of power respectively, while the latter churns out 75bhp. Moreover, the company will also offer a factory-fitted CNG kit with a 1.2-liter petrol mill.
The car is available with both 5-speed manual and automatic transmission options.
Information
And, what will be the pricing?
Hyundai has not revealed the pricing of Aura yet. However, it is likely to be positioned above the Grand i10 NIOS and, hence, expected to be priced around Rs. 6-8 lakh. Once launched, it will go up against Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire.