BS6 Mahindra Marazzo MPV's variants leaked: Details here
Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is working to launch the BS6-compliant version of its popular MPV (multi-purpose vehicle), the Marazzo, in India sometime soon.
The car has been spotted testing multiple times, and now a report, citing ARAI Type Approval certificate, has claimed that the upcoming BS6 model will also see a variant re-jig.
Here are the finer details.
Details
The company will ditch the top M8 variant
According to report, the BS6 Mahindra Marazzo will be offered in three trims: M2, M4+, and M6+. Each of these trims will be available in seven or eight seat configurations (depending on the variant).
Notably, the upcoming model will miss out the existing range-topping M8 variant, and the M6+ will now be the top trim.
Exteriors
Here's how it will look like
According to spy images, the upcoming Mahindra Marazzo will look similar to the outgoing model. It will feature the same elongated design with a chrome grille, trapezoidal air-intake, blacked-out door handles, and a roof-mounted rear spoiler.
The car will house projector headlamps with LED DRLs, indicator-mounted electronically adjustable ORVMs, and 17-inch wheels.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Just like the outgoing model, the upcoming Mahindra Marazzo will offer a spacious cabin with seven or eight-seat configurations, leather upholstery, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
The car is also likely to offer a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with support for smart connectivity features.
Moreover, it is expected to retain all the safety features of the outgoing model.
Engine
Power and performance
The updated Mahindra Marazzo will draw power from the BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine which is capable of producing 121bhp and 98.29bhp of power in Power mode and Economy mode, respectively.
The transmission duties on the car will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox which will send power to the front wheels.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
At present, the Mahindra Marazzo range falls under Rs. 9.99-13.95 lakh price bracket. However, considering the engine upgrade, we expect the upcoming model to carry a slight premium over the existing variant.
Once launched, the car will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Renault Lodgy, Kia Carnival, and Toyota Innova Crysta.