Kia Seltos becomes costlier by up to Rs. 35,000
Auto
In an expected move, Kia Motors India has increased the prices of its best-selling compact SUV, the Seltos, in the country by up to Rs. 35,000.
The crossover, which was launched at an introductory price of Rs. 9.69-16.99 lakh, is now priced at Rs. 9.89-17.34 lakh.
Notably, this is the first price hike of the car since its launch.
Here's more.
Pricing
A look at the new prices
The entry-level HTE variant of Seltos has received a price hike of Rs. 20,000 and is now available at Rs. 9.89 lakh. The turbo petrol variants of the SUV have become costlier by Rs. 30,000 and are now priced at Rs. 13.79-17.29 lakh.
Furthermore, the diesel-powered trims have received the highest price hike of Rs. 35,000 and are now available at Rs. 10.34-17.34 lakh.
Exteriors
Here's what the Kia Seltos offers
To recall, the Seltos offers a sporty design featuring a cascading grille surrounded by a chrome frame, silver-colored skid plates, and sporty-looking alloy wheels.
It houses sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps, indicator-mounted electronically-adjustable ORVMs, and LED taillights.
Furthermore, the car gets a blacked-out treatment on the side claddings as well as wheel arches, roof rails, and chrome garnishing on the tailgate.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the five-seater Seltos offers a luxurious and hi-tech cabin with ventilated seats, an 8-inch head-up display, and a 10.25-inch infotainment system with UVO connected car technology.
The car gets a sunroof and several handy features like wireless charging, automatic climate control, and Kia's Sound Mood Lighting.
Moreover, it offers up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree camera with parking sensors.
Engine
And, here's a look at the powertrain
The Kia Seltos is offered in three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.4-liter petrol, 1.5-liter petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel.
The former two churn out 140bhp and 115bhp of power and 242Nm and 144Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-liter diesel mill produces 115bhp and 250Nm.
The car is offered with both manual or automatic transmission options.