Details of BS6-compliant Hyundai Santro revealed, launch soon
Auto
South Korean automaker Hyundai is working to launch the BS6-compliant version of its popular family car, the Santro, in India in the coming months.
Now, several reports, citing an alleged leaked document, have revealed that the upcoming model will be powered by the BS6 version of Santro's existing 1.1-liter petrol engine and produce same power as the outgoing model.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
How will it look like?
The BS6-compliant Santro is likely to retain the design of the outgoing model. It is expected to feature a compact yet sporty look with a cascading grille, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sporty-looking front bonnet as well as side profile, and roof rails.
Apart from that, the car could offer a wheelbase of 2,400mm and run on 14-inch wheels.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Just like the outgoing variant, the updated Santro is expected to offer a dual-tone five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, height-adjustable driver seat, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The car could also offer a semi-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity features.
For safety, it should get dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera with sensors.
Information
Power and performance
The updated Hyundai Santro will reportedly be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.1-liter petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT system. This unit is capable of producing 69PS of power and 99Nm of peak torque- same as the outgoing variant.
Pricing
And, what will be the pricing?
There is no official word regarding the pricing of BS6 Hyundai Santro as of now. However, according to reports, it is likely to carry a premium of approximately Rs. 15,000-20,000 over the outgoing variant.
Notably, the existing Santro range falls under Rs. 4.29-5.78 lakh price bracket and is offered in four variants: Era Executive, Magna, Sportz and Asta.