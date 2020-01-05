World's cheapest electric car to arrive in India this year
Auto
Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor is set to introduce its popular electric car, the Ora R1, in India at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020.
The emission-free car is being touted as the world's cheapest electric vehicle, having a starting price tag of just $8,600 (approx. Rs. 6.2 lakh).
Notably, in India, the average cost of electric cars is around Rs. 13 lakh.
Here's more.
Specifications
The car offers a maximum range of 350km
With the looks of a toy car and a four-seater cabin, the Ora R1 aims to be the perfect electric car for a small family.
It offers a maximum driving range of 351km on a single charge with a 35kW motor powering the wheels.
In comparison, the average range of electric cars available in India is just 270km.
Rivals
Ora R1 will have some competitors in India
The market for electric vehicles, especially cars, is slowly but steadily growing in India. Over the past few months, we have seen new entrants like the Hyundai Kona, Tata Nexon EV, and MG ZS EV that will surely rival against the Ora R1.
However, R1's offered price (after duties) and the company's infrastructure related to public charging stations will be crucial for buyers.
Other models
Great Wall Motors will also unveil some of its SUVs
According to reports, Great Wall Motors will also showcase some cars from its successful Haval brand at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, which starts February 7.
The automaker is likely to offer three Haval SUVs, namely the H4, H6, and H9. Moreover, alongside the Ora R1, we could also see a couple of electric cars from sister brand Wey as well.
Information
Some premium EVs are also expected to launch in India
In the coming months, some premium electric cars are also expected to launch in India, including the likes of Audi e-Tron, Mercedes EQA, Jaguar I-Pace, and Ford Mustang Mach-E.