Bajaj to launch Pulsar NS200 in BS6 avatar this month
Auto
Bajaj Auto, one of the leading automobile manufacturers in India, is working on launching the BS6 compatible version of its popular sports bike, the Pulsar NS200, this month, according to RushLane.
The updated model will reportedly come with minor design tweaks, including new color schemes and decals as well as an updated BS6-compliant fuel-injected engine.
Here's everything to know.
Design
A look at the motorcycle
Just like the existing model, the upcoming Pulsar NS200 will sit on a perimeter-frame featuring a semi-faired sporty design, a muscular-looking fuel-tank, and split seats.
The motorcycle will be available in dual-tone color options with new decals and body-colored accents on the blacked-out alloy wheels.
Moreover, it could have a fuel-tank capacity of 12 liters and a wheelbase of 1,363mm.
Internals
Power and performance
The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will reportedly draw power from the same 199.5cc liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine that we saw on the outgoing model.
However, with the BS6 update and FI system, this unit is likely to see a marginal drop in power figures.
In the current state of tune, this mill is capable of producing 23bhp of power and 18.3Nm of power.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
The new Pulsar NS200 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS as standard- similar to the outgoing model.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.
Information
Finally, what about pricing?
As of now, there is no official information regarding the pricing of updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200. However, several reports suggest that the motorcycle is likely to cost somewhere around Rs. 1.25 lakh as against the existing model which starts at Rs. 1.14 lakh.