2020 Tata Harrier, with automatic transmission, to be launched soon
Tata Motors is working to launch the 2020 edition of the Harrier in India sometime soon.
The five-seater SUV, which has completed one year in the country with over 15,000 units sold, is likely to come with new features such as a panoramic sunroof and a 6-speed automatic transmission.
Apart from that, the updated model could also get a new BS6 compatible diesel engine.
Exteriors
Here's how it will look like
The updated Tata Harrier will reportedly retain the sporty design of the outgoing model. It is likely to come with a cascading grille with honeycomb patterns and a muscular-looking front bonnet with sculpted lines.
The car could come with silver-colored front and rear skid plates, indicator-mounted electronically adjustable ORVMs, and a roof-mounted spoiler as well as shark fin antenna.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the updated Harrier will offer a five-seater cabin featuring leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
The car is likely to get a fully-digital instrument cluster and a touch-screen infotainment unit with support for connectivity features.
Furthermore, it could retain all the standard safety features of the existing model.
Information
Power and performance
The updated Tata Harrier will reportedly be powered by a BS6 compatible 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine which is capable of producing 170 PS of maximum power. The transmission duties on the car will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.
First anniversary
Tata is celebrating the first anniversary of Harrier
Notably, to commemorate the first anniversary of Harrier, Tata Motors has announced a customer appreciation program, which will be live from January 9 to 19.
As part of it, the existing Harrier owners will get Harrier Service Gold Club membership through which they can avail several special benefits, along with service discounts worth up to Rs. 8,400 over the next two years.