Tata Tiago facelift spotted testing: What has changed?
Auto
Tata Motors is working to launch the facelifted version of its entry-level hatchback, the Tiago, in India sometime soon.
In the latest update, the upcoming car has been spotted without camouflage, giving us a fair idea of how it would look like.
Besides that, the facelifted model is also said to get a BS6 engine update to meet the upcoming emission norms.
Here's more.
Exteriors
Tata Tiago facelift: At a glance
Going by the spy image, the facelifted Tiago will come with a sharper look, featuring a redesign front fascia with sleek headlamps, a slimmer grille with the company's emblem, and a slightly raised front bonnet.
Besides that, the car will get a comparatively larger air-intake, blackened roof as well as indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
At present, not much is known about the interiors of the facelifted Tiago. However, just like the existing variant, we expect the new model to offer a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The car is also expected to house a touch-screen infotainment unit, latest connectivity features, and standard safety elements including dual-front airbags as well as ABS with EBD.
Engine
Power and performance
According to reports, the updated Tata Tiago will be powered by the same 1.2-liter petrol engine as the outgoing model. However, this unit will be updated to meet the BS6 emission norms.
In the current state of tune, this engine churns out 83.83bhp of power and 114Nm of peak torque. Moreover, it is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT system.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
There is no official word regarding the pricing of the Tata Tiago facelift as of now. However, reports suggest that the upcoming model will carry a slight premium over the existing model, which falls under Rs. 4.39-6.76 lakh price bracket.